'The Rise of Shyam' to be unveiled by makers of 'Shyam Singha Roy'

The makers are to release the first lyrical song "Rise of Shyam" from Nani and Sai Pallavi starrer "Shyam Singha Roy" on November 6.

Hyderabad, Oct 30 (IANS) Termed as Telugu's 'Naturalstar', Nani is one of the most promising actors of the present times. With a couple of interesting movies in his kitty, the "Tuck Jagadish" actor has an update from his upcoming movie "Shyam Singha Roy".

"SHYAM will RISE!! We are all set Fire. A Mickey J Meyer Musical #RiseOfShyam on November 6th. #ShyamSinghaRoy", Nani's tweet read.

Along with this announcement, comes a dynamic poster, featuring Nani in an intense form.

With a cigarette in between his fingers, Nani is dressed in an off-white outfit. Nani's look brings an impression that there might be a pinch of negative shade for his role as 'Shyam' in "Shyam Singha Roy".

In Tollywood, lyrical songs are as important as the teasers and theatrical trailers, as the songs are one of the first deciding factors for a movie's hype in the market.

So, the makers are looking up to the success of the first lyrical.

"Shyam Singha Roy" also features Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian in the female lead roles. Directed by Rahul Sankirthayan, the movie has already grabbed the attention of all, with the posters released.

