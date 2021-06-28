The second look poster of 'Ottakkomban' released

On his birthday, Suresh Gopi released the second look poster of his forthcoming movie Ottakkomban, directed by debutant Mathews Thomas.
Ottakkomban comes with the tagline, Attack to defend.
Tomichan Mulakuppadam is the producer. Shibin Francis is the writer. Shaji Kumar is the cinematographer and Harshavardhan Rameshwar is the music director.
Suresh Gopi is looking out of a lorry in the poster, with a burning cigarette in his mouth.
Suresh Gopi, who made a comeback after a gap into Malayalam last year with Varane Avashyamundu, is playing the hero in a couple of movies that are at various stages of completion.