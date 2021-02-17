The shooting of 'Pathombathaam Noottaandu' is underway

The shooting of Vinayan’s Pathombathaam Noottaandu is currently going on. The director has posted the latest poster of the movie, which is a historical drama, featuring Siju Wilson and the movie’s heroine, Kayadu.
Pathombathaam Noottaandu is being produced by Gokulam Gopalan. Shaji is the cinematographer. M Jayachandran is the music director.
Siju Wilson is doing the role of the well known historical personality Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker. The actor has been undergoing training in martial arts as preparations for the role.
Kayadu Lohar was earlier seen in the Kannada movie, Mugil Pete.
Vinayan has announced a project with Mohanlal in the lead.