  The shooting of Priyadarshan - Biju Menon movie begins

Last Updated: Wed, Sep 29th, 2021, 09:58:20hrs
Biju Menon

Ace director Priyadarshan and actor Biju Menon are teaming up for the first time. The shooting of the movie, which is based on a story by celebrated writer M T Vasudevan Nair, has started at Pattambi.

It is for the first time Priyadarshan and Biju Menon are coming together. According to reports, this is a series based on M T’s stories for an OTT platform.

Besides Biju Menon, the movie will also have T G Ravi, Shanthi Krishna, Sshivada and Joy Mathew in the cast.

The movies by Shyamaprasad, Santhosh Sivan and Jayaraj have been completed in the series, already.

