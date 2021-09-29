The shooting of Priyadarshan - Biju Menon movie begins

Ace director Priyadarshan and actor Biju Menon are teaming up for the first time. The shooting of the movie, which is based on a story by celebrated writer M T Vasudevan Nair, has started at Pattambi.
It is for the first time Priyadarshan and Biju Menon are coming together. According to reports, this is a series based on M T’s stories for an OTT platform.
Besides Biju Menon, the movie will also have T G Ravi, Shanthi Krishna, Sshivada and Joy Mathew in the cast.
The movies by Shyamaprasad, Santhosh Sivan and Jayaraj have been completed in the series, already.