The Sopranos' star Edie Falco to play Hillary Clinton

Los Angeles, March 5 (IANS) Three-time Emmy award winning actress Edie Falco, of "The Sopranos" fame, will play former US First Lady Hillary Clinton in the upcoming series, "Impeachment: American Crime Story".

The third season of the popular series, created by Ryan Murphy, will focus on the impeachment of former American President Bill Clinton, following the affair between him and the then White House intern, Monica Lewinsky in the nineties.