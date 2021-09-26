The teaser of 'Anapparambile World Cup' is here!

The teaser of Anapparambile World Cup, a fantasy sports drama with Antony Varghese as the hero, has been released.
The friendship between two football fans is being narrated in the movie, says some reports. Anapparambile World Cup, which is evidently set with football as the backdrop, has been written and directed by Nikhil Premraj.
Saiju Kurup, Balu Varghese, Lukman, I M Vijayan and Archana Vasudev include the cast.
Stanley C S and Faizal Latheef are the producers. Faiz Siddik wields the camera. Jakes Bejoy composes the music.
Here is the teaser: