The teaser of 'Archana 31 Not Out' released

Aiswarya Lekshmi plays the lead in Archana 31 Not Out, directed by Akhil Anilkumar.

The teaser of the movie has been released now. Ramesh Pisharody and Indrans include the cast. Martin Prakkat, Siby Chavara and Renjith Nair are the producers.

Akhil Anilkumar, Ajay Vijayan and Vivek Chandran are the writers. Joyal Joji is the cinematographer. Rajat Prakash and Maathan are the music directors.