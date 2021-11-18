“Was there a special someone in your life?” Kalyani Priyadarshan asks Pranav Mohanlal in the teaser of Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Hridayam.
That takes him on a nostalgic trail and then Kalyani asks him, “Why are you silent?”He replies, “Darshana.”
The teaser of Hridayam is heartwarming and has received a rousing welcome already.
Here is the teaser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7E7lWuizTg
Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran play the lead in Hridayam, produced under the banner of Merryland Cinemas.
Hesham Abdul Wahab is the music director. Viswajith Odukkathil is the cinematographer. Ranjan Abraham is the editor.
Hridayam will release early next year.