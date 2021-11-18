“Was there a special someone in your life?” Kalyani Priyadarshan asks Pranav Mohanlal in the teaser of Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Hridayam.

That takes him on a nostalgic trail and then Kalyani asks him, “Why are you silent?”He replies, “Darshana.”

The teaser of Hridayam is heartwarming and has received a rousing welcome already.