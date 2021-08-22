The teaser of Kamal K M’s 'Pada' is thrilling

Kunchacko Boban, Vinayakan, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan and Prakash Raj play the lead in Pada, directed by Kamal K M.
Produced by E 4 Entertainments and AVA Productions, Pada has camera by Sameer Thahir. Vishnu Vijay is the music director.
“This is a revolt against a grave injustice,” announces one from a gang before an action, in the teaser. The buildup that begins on a softer note suddenly become serious and thrilling.
Kamal has earlier directed the much appreciated ID.
The shooting of Pada, was wrapped up recently.