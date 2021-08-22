  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Malayalam
  4. The teaser of Kamal K M’s 'Pada' is thrilling

The teaser of Kamal K M’s 'Pada' is thrilling

Source :SIFY
Author :MOVIEBUZZ
Last Updated: Sun, Aug 22nd, 2021, 17:53:16hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
pada

Kunchacko Boban, Vinayakan, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan and Prakash Raj play the lead in Pada, directed by Kamal K M.

Produced by E 4 Entertainments and AVA Productions, Pada has camera by Sameer Thahir. Vishnu Vijay is the music director.

Here is the link:

“This is a revolt against a grave injustice,” announces one from a gang before an action, in the teaser. The buildup that begins on a softer note suddenly become serious and thrilling.

Kamal has earlier directed the much appreciated ID.

The shooting of Pada, was wrapped up recently. 
 

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features