The teaser of Prithviraj starrer Bhramam is here

The teaser of Bhramam, the official remake of the much appreciated 2018 Hindi thriller Andhadhun, has been released.

Bhramam, directed by Ravi K Chandran, has Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, along with Unni Mukundan, Mamta Mohandas, Raashi Khanna and Shankar.

The cast also includes Shine Tom Chacko, Jagadeesh and Ananya. Bhramam will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from Oct 7 onwards.