The teaser of Prithviraj’s Cold Case is thrilling

As Cold Case, which has Prithviraj playing a cop, is ready for streaming from June 30, the teaser has been released.

Cold Case, directed by Tanu Balak, is coming as an original movie on Amazon Prime Video.

The teaser suggests a thriller, where some mysteries are being solved.

Cold Case has been produced by Anto Joseph, Jomon T John and Shameer Muhammed. Sreenath V Nath is the script writer. Girish Gangadharan is the cinematographer. Prakash Alex is the music director.