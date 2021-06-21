The teaser of Prithviraj’s Cold Case is thrilling

As Cold Case, which has Prithviraj playing a cop, is ready for streaming from June 30, the teaser has been released.
Cold Case, directed by Tanu Balak, is coming as an original movie on Amazon Prime Video.
The teaser suggests a thriller, where some mysteries are being solved.
Cold Case has been produced by Anto Joseph, Jomon T John and Shameer Muhammed. Sreenath V Nath is the script writer. Girish Gangadharan is the cinematographer. Prakash Alex is the music director.
Aditi Balan, Lakshmi Priyaa, Suchitra Pillai and Athmiya include the cast.
Here is the teaser: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IiBHlXRo4t0