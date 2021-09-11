The teaser of Tovino’s 'Kaanekkaane' is here

Uyare director Manu Ashokan’s next, Kaanekkaane, will start streaming from Sep 17 on Sony Liv. Tovino Thomas, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Suraj Venjarammoodu include the main cast.

Bobby and Sanjay, who scripted Uyare, have written the script. Produced under the banner of DreamKatcher by T R Shamsudheen, Kaanekkaane has camera by Alby and music by Ranjin Raj.