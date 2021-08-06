The title poster of director Sajeevan Anthikkad’s 'La Tomatina' is out!

Joy Mathew, Kottayam Nazeer and V K Prakash will play the lead in director Sajeevan Anthikkad’s La Tomatina. The first look title poster of the movie was released by actor Tovino Thomas.
La Tomatina is being produced under the banner of Freethought Cinema by Sindhu M.
T Arun Kumar has written the story, screenplay and dialogues. Manjulal is the cinematographer. Venugopal is the editor.
Sajeevan Anthikkad has earlier directed Prabhuvinte Makkal, which had Vinay Forrt, Jijoy, Madhu, Swasika and Kalabhavan Mani in the main cast. Prabhuvinte Makkal discussed about the theme of atheism.