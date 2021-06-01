The title poster of Joju George’s 'Peace' released

The title poster of Peace, directed by Sanfeer with Joju George in the lead, has been released.

Aditi Ravi, Remya Nambeesan, Siddique, Mamukkoya, Vijilesh Karayad, Asha Sarath, Anil Nedumangad, and Pauly Valsan include the cast.

Thayaparan and Joju George are the producers. Safar Sanal and Ramesh Girija are the writers. Shameer Gibran is the cinematographer. Jubair Muhammed is the music director.