The title poster of Vijeesh Mani’s 'Aadhivaasi' released

The title poster of Aadhivaasi, which is being described as “a tribal experience of” director Vijeesh Mani. The movie comes with the tagline, The Black Death.
Aadhivaasi is said to be based on the death due of a youth named Madhu, which came as shocking news in Kerala sometime back.
Sarath Appani is playing the lead. Sohan Roy is the producer under the banner of Aries Group.
B Lenin is the editor. P Murugeswaran is the cinematographer. Vijeesh Mani is the writer, while Thangaraj M has written the dialogues.
Vijeesh Mani has directed movies like Vishwaguru, Puzhayamma, Netaji and Namo.