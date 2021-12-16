The trailer of Dilieep’s 'Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan' is here

Janapriya Nayakan Dilieep’s amazing new look is perhaps the highlight of director Nadirshah’s Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan.
The trailer of the movie has now been released. Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan starts streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from Dec 31 onwards.
Dilieep, Urvashi, Harisree Ashokan, Anusree, Jaffer Idukki, Kottayam Nazeer, Kalabhavan Shajon and Swasika include the cast.
Dilieep and Dr. Zachariah Thomas are the producers. Sajeev Pazhoor is the writer. Anil Nair is the cinematographer.
The trailer of Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan suggests the movie is a light hearted entertainer.
Here is the trailer of Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b9yE8cOThsk