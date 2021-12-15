The trailer of Joju George starrer Madhuram released

The trailer of Madhuram, directed by Ahammed Khabeer, has been released. Joju George, Arjun Ashokan, Shruti Ramachandran and Nikhila Vimal include the main cast.

Joju George and Sijo Vadakkan are the producers.

The story is by Ahammed Khabeer and the script is by Ashiq Aimar and Fahim Safar. Jithin Stansilaus is the cinematographer. Hesham Abdul Wahab is the music director.