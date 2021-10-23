The trailer of 'Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham' is an instant hit

The trailer of Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham, with Nivin Pauly in the lead, is an instant hit.

Android Kunjappan ver 5.25 director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval is the writer-director. Produced under the banner of Pauly Jr. Pictures, Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham will release on Disney plus Hotstar multiplex on Nov 12.