The trailer of 'Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham' is an instant hit

The trailer of Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham, with Nivin Pauly in the lead, is an instant hit.
Android Kunjappan ver 5.25 director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval is the writer-director. Produced under the banner of Pauly Jr. Pictures, Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham will release on Disney plus Hotstar multiplex on Nov 12.
Vinod Illampally is the cinematographer. Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha Nair compose the music.
The cast also includes Grace Antony, Vinay Forrt, Jaffer Idukki, Sudheesh, Vincy Aloshious, Joy Mathew, Rajesh Madhavan and Sudheer Paravoor.
