The trailer of Kunchacko Boban-Nayanthara movie 'Nizhal' is intriguing

The trailer of Nizhal, which marks the directorial debut of editor Appu N Bhattathiri, suggests a thriller.
Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara are playing the lead roles in Nizhal.
“When the teacher asked to narrate a story, a second standard student narrated a murder story,” says a lady in the trailer, which starts a series of visuals that adds to the mystery.
Nizhal is being produced by Anto Joseph, Abhijith M Pillai, Badusha, Fellini T P and Ginesh Jose. S Sanjeev is the writer. Deepak D Menon is the cinematographer. Sooraj S Kurup is the music director.