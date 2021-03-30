  1. Sify.com
  The trailer of Kunchacko Boban-Nayanthara movie 'Nizhal' is intriguing

The trailer of Kunchacko Boban-Nayanthara movie 'Nizhal' is intriguing

Last Updated: Tue, Mar 30th, 2021, 10:31:15hrs
Nizhal

The trailer of Nizhal, which marks the directorial debut of editor Appu N Bhattathiri, suggests a thriller.

Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara are playing the lead roles in Nizhal.

“When the teacher asked to narrate a story, a second standard student narrated a murder story,” says a lady in the trailer, which starts a series of visuals that adds to the mystery.

Here is the link to the trailer:

 

Nizhal is being produced by Anto Joseph, Abhijith M Pillai, Badusha, Fellini T P and Ginesh Jose. S Sanjeev is the writer. Deepak D Menon is the cinematographer. Sooraj S Kurup is the music director. 

 

 

 

 

