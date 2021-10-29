The trailer of 'Minnal Murali' is genuinely funny

A youth is struck with lightning and he attains superhero powers is what one would understand from the highly entertaining trailer of Basil Joseph’s Minnal Murali. The movie has Tovino Thomas playing a local super hero.
Guru Somasundaram is playing a key role in Minnal Murali. Produced by Sophia Paul, Minnal Murali will release on Netflix, this Dec 24.
Sameer Thahir is the cinematographer. Vlad Rimburg is the action director. Shaan Rahman and Sushin Shyam are the music directors.
Basil Joseph has earlier directed Kunjiramayanam and Godha. The trailer, which is a superhit already, is here: