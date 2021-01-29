The trailer of Saajan Bakery since 1962 released

Produced by Dhyan Sreenivasan and Visakh Subramaniam, Saajan Bakery since 1962 has camera by Guru Prasad M G and music by Prashanth Pillai.

The trailer of director Arun Chandu’s Saajan Bakery since 1962 has been released and the trailer suggests that it is a family drama with a mix of emotions.

Aju Varghese, who is playing the male lead, has co-written the movie along with Arun Chandu and Sachin R Chandran.

Lena, Grace Antony, Ranjita Menon and K B Ganesh Kumar include the cast.

Here is the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?fbclid=IwAR2MEu6e1L5B8q6zz_5fs2M5K8788_JjE65BN3PFUPixlZ5EzsZRCm-sCBs&v=o_6Uoy-soig&feature=youtu.be

Saajan Bakery since 1962 will be at the cinemas from Feb 12 onwards.

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu