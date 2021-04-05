  1. Sify.com
  4. The trailer of 'Star' looks interesting

Last Updated: Mon, Apr 5th, 2021, 10:30:27hrs
Prithviraj has a special appearance in Star, directed by Domin D Silva and produced by Abraham Mathew. Joju George and Sheelu Abraham play the lead. 

Thrun Bhaskaran is the cinematographer. M Jayachandran and Ranjin Raj are the music directors. Suvin Somasekharan is the writer.

The link to the trailer is here:

The trailer suggests that Star is a mysterious thriller with the presence of supernatural forces in the story.

Domin D Silva has earlier directed Paipin Chuvattile Pranayam. 

Prithviraj is playing the role of Dr. Derrick, who is delving deep to study the mysterious happenings. 

 

 

