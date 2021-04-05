The trailer of 'Star' looks interesting

Prithviraj has a special appearance in Star, directed by Domin D Silva and produced by Abraham Mathew. Joju George and Sheelu Abraham play the lead.
Thrun Bhaskaran is the cinematographer. M Jayachandran and Ranjin Raj are the music directors. Suvin Somasekharan is the writer.
The link to the trailer is here:
The trailer suggests that Star is a mysterious thriller with the presence of supernatural forces in the story.
Domin D Silva has earlier directed Paipin Chuvattile Pranayam.
Prithviraj is playing the role of Dr. Derrick, who is delving deep to study the mysterious happenings.