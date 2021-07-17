The trailer of Suresh Gopi starrer 'Kaaval' is here

The official trailer of Kaaval, written and directed by Nithin Renji Panicker, with Suresh Gopi as the hero, has been released.

Joby George is the producer. Renji Panicker, Muthumani, Suresh Krishna, Anjali, Shankar Ramakrishnan and Sreejith Ravi include the cast.

Nikhil S Praveen is the cinematographer. Ranjin Raj is the music director.