The trailer of Suresh Gopi starrer 'Kaaval' is here

The official trailer of Kaaval, written and directed by Nithin Renji Panicker, with Suresh Gopi as the hero, has been released.
Joby George is the producer. Renji Panicker, Muthumani, Suresh Krishna, Anjali, Shankar Ramakrishnan and Sreejith Ravi include the cast.
Nikhil S Praveen is the cinematographer. Ranjin Raj is the music director.
Nithin Renji Panicker made his debut as a director with the 2016 movie Kasaba, which had Mammootty playing a cop.
Nithin has also announced Lelam 2, the sequel to the 1997 hit, written by his father, Renji Panicker.
Here is the trailer: