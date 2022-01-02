'The Umbrella Academy' to return with Season 3 in 2022

Los Angeles, Jan 2 (IANS) Streaming giant Netflix is teasing the upcoming third season of 'The Umbrella Academy', the superhero series based on the comics of Gerard Way and created for Netflix by Steve Blackman and Jeremy Slater.

A series of posters on the main characters was counted down today on Twitter, the first signs of the show's imminent arrival, although Netflix said in November that it would be returning, reports deadline.com.