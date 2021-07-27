'The Vigil' director opens up on inspiration behind horror film

Keith, who comes from a background of medicine, said: "In one scene, (the character) Yakov has a conversation with his psychiatrist on his phone, and there's this twist; that came directly from a dream I had in high school."

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Keith Thomas, who has directed the horror film 'The Vigil', has talked about how he got the idea to make the horror film. He incorporated his own personal experiences into the making of his movie.

He added: "I was on the phone with an imaginary girlfriend, pouring out all my emotions, and the person on the other end of the phone was responding as if they were that person and knew my name, and then I suddenly realised I'd called the wrong number. I woke up from that dream with chills, and it's been sitting with me for 20 years."

'The Vigil' comes from Blumhouse Productions, known for making movies like the 'Paranormal Activity' franchise, 'The Invisible Man' and the 'Insidious' franchise.

Acquired by PictureWorks, 'The Vigil' will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

