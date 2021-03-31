'The Voice' : Ariana Grande set to join as coach for Season 21

According to Fox News, NBC announced the news on Tuesday and noted that the 27-year-old Grammy-winning singer will have a seat next to returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton. Carson Daly is also set to continue hosting the music competition series.The 'Positions' singer said in a statement Tuesday that she's "so honoured and excited" to join the 'Voice' family."I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can't wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level," said the songstress.The network is just as elated to welcome Grande on the show.Jenny Groom, the executive vice president of unscripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said in a statement, "As an undeniable force in pop music, Ariana's inimitable success in the music industry is extraordinary. We were thrilled to learn that she is a true fan of 'The Voice' and know that this enthusiasm will add to her impact as a dynamic coach.""Ariana is a visionary with over a decade of experience in the music industry. Her unmatched vocal skills, creativity and unique expertise on all facets of the industry will make her an invaluable coach to the next generation of artists," added Groom.The 'All of You' singer also gave Grande a big welcome, writing on Twitter, "So excited to welcome Ariana to our Voice family!!"Fox News reported that even though the announcement did not touch on Nick Jonas' exit, his name was not included on the roster for the upcoming season.Season 20 marks the 10-year anniversary of the competition show. The current season's battle rounds will continue to air next Monday, April 5. (ANI)