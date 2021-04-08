The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion lead nominees for 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

As per Variety, Fox and iHeartMedia announced the nominees for the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Wednesday. Following 2020's cancelled live TV broadcast, this year's ceremony will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on May 27.
The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Harry Styles and Justin Bieber have raked in the most nominations at the fan-favourite show.
Other solo hitmakers in the 2021 group of nominees with more than two nods include Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton. The Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5 and K-pop sensations BTS are among the nominees for the best duo/group of the year alongside Dan + Shay and Twenty One Pilots.
The 2021 ceremony will feature an array of categories including male and female artists of the year, best collaboration, dance song, best new artist categories -- and the first-ever TikTok bop of the year category, which will be voted by social media users.
Winners at this year's show will represent every music genre from R&B and country to reggaeton and alternative rock. The ceremony celebrates the most played artists and songs across iHeartRadio platforms.
See the complete list of nominees below:Song of the Year:
'Blinding Lights' - The Weeknd
'Circles' - Post Malone
'Don't Start Now' - Dua Lipa
'ROCKSTAR' - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
'Watermelon Sugar' - Harry StylesFemale Artist of the Year:
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor SwiftMale Artist of the Year:
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
The WeekndBest Duo/Group of the Year:
BTS
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Twenty one pilotsBest Collaboration:
'Go Crazy' - Chris Brown & Young Thug
'Holy' - Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
'I Hope' - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
'Mood' - 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
'Savage' (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce Best New Pop Artist:
24kGoldn
blackbear
Doja Cat
JP Saxe
Pop SmokeAlternative Rock Song of the Year:
'Bang!' - AJR
'Bloody Valentine' - Machine Gun Kelly
'everything i wanted' - Billie Eilish
'Level Of Concern' - Twenty one pilots
'Monsters' - All Time Low featuring blackbearAlternative Rock Artist of the Year:
AJR
All Time Low
Billie Eilish
Cage the Elephant
Twenty one pilotsBest New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:
Ashe
Dayglow
Powfu
Royal & The Serpent
WallowsRock Song of the Year:
'Death By Rock And Roll' - The Pretty Reckless
'Patience' - Chris Cornell
'Shame Shame' - Foo Fighters
'Shot In The Dark' - AC/DC
'Under The Graveyard' - Ozzy OsbourneRock Artist of the Year:
AC/DC
Five Finger Death Punch
Ozzy Osbourne
Shinedown
The Pretty RecklessCountry Song of the Year:
'Even Though I'm Leaving' - Luke Combs
'I Hope' - Gabby Barrett
'Nobody But You' - Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani
'One Margarita' - Luke Bryan
'The Bones' - Maren MorrisCountry Artist of the Year:
Blake Shelton
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Maren Morris
Thomas RhettBest New Country Artist:
Ashley McBryde
Gabby Barrett
HARDY
Ingrid Andress
Jameson RodgersDance Song of the Year:
'Head & Heart' - Joel Corry x MNEK
'ily (i love you baby)' - Surf Mesa featuring Emilee
'Lasting Lover' - Sigala & James Arthur
'Rain On Me' - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
'Roses' (Imanbek Remix) - SAINt JHNDance Artist of the Year:
Anabel Englund
Diplo
Marshmello
Surf Mesa
TiestoHip-Hop Song of the Year:
'High Fashion' - Roddy Ricch featuring Mustard
'Life Is Good' - Future featuring Drake
'ROCKSTAR' - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
'Savage' (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce
'The Box' - Roddy RicchHip-Hop Artist of the Year:
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Pop Smoke
Roddy RicchBest New Hip-Hop Artist:
Jack Harlow
Moneybagg Yo
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
Roddy RicchR&B Song of the Year:
'B.S.' - Jhene Aiko featuring H.E.R.
'Go Crazy' - Chris Brown & Young Thug
'Heat' Chris Brown featuring Gunna
'Playing Games' - Summer Walker
'Slide' - H.E.R. featuring YGR&B Artist of the Year:
Chris Brown
H.E.R.
Jhene Aiko
Snoh Aalegra
Summer WalkerBest New R&B Artist:
Chloe x Halle
Lonr.
Mahalia
Skip Marley
Snoh AalegraLatin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year:
'Caramelo' - Ozuna
'Dakiti' - Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
'Hawai' (Remix) - Maluma & The Weeknd
'RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)' - Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin
'Tusa' - KAROL G & Nicki MinajLatin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
KAROL G
Maluma
OzunaBest New Latin Artist:
Chesca
Jay Wheeler
Natanael Cano
Neto Bernal
Rauw AlejandroRegional Mexican Song of the Year:
'Palabra De Hombre' - El Fantasma
'Se Me Olvido' - Christian Nodal
'Solo Tu' - Calibre 50
'Te Volveria A Elegir' - Calibre 50
'Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo' - Lenin Ramirez featuring Grupo Firme Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
Banda Los Sebastianes
Calibre 50
Christian Nodal
Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey
Gerardo OrtizProducer of the Year:
Andrew Watt
Dr Luke
Frank Dukes
Louis Bell
Max MartinSongwriter of the Year:
Ali Tamposi
Amy Allen
Ashley Gorley
Dan Nigro
FinneasBest Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category
'Adore You' - Harry Styles
'Before You Go' - Lewis Capaldi
'Blinding Lights' - The Weeknd
'cardigan' - Taylor Swift
'Don't Start Now' - Dua Lipa
'everything i wanted' - Billie Eilish
'I Hope' - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
'If The World Was Ending' - JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels
'Intentions' - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
'Life Is Good' - Future featuring DrakeBest Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category
'Adore You' (Harry Styles) - Lizzo cover
'Can't Take My Eyes Off You' (Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons) - Shawn Mendes cover
'Fix You' (Coldplay) - Sam Smith cover
'Heart Of Glass' (Blondie) - Miley Cyrus cover
'Juice' (Lizzo) - Harry Styles coverBest Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category
#Agnation - Agnez Mo
#Arianators - Ariana Grande
#Beliebers - Justin Bieber
#BLINK - BLACKPINK
#BTSARMY - BTS
#Harries - Harry Styles
#Limelights - Why Don't We
#Louies - Louis Tomlinson
#MendesArmy - Shawn Mendes
#NCTzens - NCT 127
#Selenators - Selena Gomez
#Swifties - Taylor SwiftBest Music Video: *Socially Voted Category
'Blinding Lights' - The Weeknd
'Don't Start Now' - Dua Lipa
'Dynamite' - BTS
'Hawai' - Maluma
'How You Like That' - BLACKPINK
'Life Is Good' - Future featuring Drake
'Rain On Me' - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
'WAP' - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
'Watermelon Sugar' - Harry Styles
'Yummy' - Justin BieberSocial Star Award: *Socially Voted Category
Dixie D'Amelio
Jaden Hossler
LILHUDDY
Nessa Barrett
Olivia Rodrigo
Tate McRaeFavorite Music Video Choreography: *Socially Voted Category
BTS - Son Sung Deuk
'34+35' (Ariana Grande) - Scott & Brian Nicholson
'Do It' (Chloe x Halle) - Kendra Bracy & Ashanti Ledon
'Honey Boo' (CNCO & Natti Natasha) - Kyle Hanagami
'Physical' (Dua Lipa) - Charm La'Donna
'Rain On Me' (Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande) - Richy Jackson
'Say So' (Doja Cat) - Cortland Brown
WAP' (Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion) - JaQuel Knight
'Bop' (DaBaby) - Coach Cherry & DaniLeighTikTok Bop of the Year (New Category): *Socially Voted Category
'Blinding Lights' - The Weeknd
'Lottery (Renegade)' - K CAMP
'Savage' - Megan Thee Stallion
'Savage Love' (Laxed-Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo
'Say So' - Doja Cat
'WAP' - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
Last year's ceremony skipped a telecast due to the coronavirus pandemic, instead announcing winners via social media and on the radio. Billie Eilish took home the most awards with four, including for female artist, alt-rock album, alt-rock song, and alt-rock artist of the year.
The iHeartRadio Music Awards will be live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on May 27 on FOX at 8 pm ET. The event will also broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide, and the iHeartRadio app. (ANI)