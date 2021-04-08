The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion lead nominees for 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

As per Variety, Fox and iHeartMedia announced the nominees for the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Wednesday. Following 2020's cancelled live TV broadcast, this year's ceremony will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on May 27.The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Harry Styles and Justin Bieber have raked in the most nominations at the fan-favourite show.Other solo hitmakers in the 2021 group of nominees with more than two nods include Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton. The Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5 and K-pop sensations BTS are among the nominees for the best duo/group of the year alongside Dan + Shay and Twenty One Pilots.The 2021 ceremony will feature an array of categories including male and female artists of the year, best collaboration, dance song, best new artist categories -- and the first-ever TikTok bop of the year category, which will be voted by social media users.Winners at this year's show will represent every music genre from R&B and country to reggaeton and alternative rock. The ceremony celebrates the most played artists and songs across iHeartRadio platforms.See the complete list of nominees below:'Blinding Lights' - The Weeknd'Circles' - Post Malone'Don't Start Now' - Dua Lipa'ROCKSTAR' - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch'Watermelon Sugar' - Harry StylesAriana GrandeBillie EilishDua LipaMegan Thee StallionTaylor SwiftHarry StylesJustin BieberPost MaloneRoddy RicchThe WeekndBTSDan + ShayJonas BrothersMaroon 5Twenty one pilots'Go Crazy' - Chris Brown & Young Thug'Holy' - Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper'I Hope' - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth'Mood' - 24kGoldn featuring iann dior'Savage' (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce24kGoldnblackbearDoja CatJP SaxePop Smoke'Bang!' - AJR'Bloody Valentine' - Machine Gun Kelly'everything i wanted' - Billie Eilish'Level Of Concern' - Twenty one pilots'Monsters' - All Time Low featuring blackbearAJRAll Time LowBillie EilishCage the ElephantTwenty one pilotsAsheDayglowPowfuRoyal & The SerpentWallows'Death By Rock And Roll' - The Pretty Reckless'Patience' - Chris Cornell'Shame Shame' - Foo Fighters'Shot In The Dark' - AC/DC'Under The Graveyard' - Ozzy OsbourneAC/DCFive Finger Death PunchOzzy OsbourneShinedownThe Pretty Reckless'Even Though I'm Leaving' - Luke Combs'I Hope' - Gabby Barrett'Nobody But You' - Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani'One Margarita' - Luke Bryan'The Bones' - Maren MorrisBlake SheltonLuke BryanLuke CombsMaren MorrisThomas RhettAshley McBrydeGabby BarrettHARDYIngrid AndressJameson Rodgers'Head & Heart' - Joel Corry x MNEK'ily (i love you baby)' - Surf Mesa featuring Emilee'Lasting Lover' - Sigala & James Arthur'Rain On Me' - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande'Roses' (Imanbek Remix) - SAINt JHNAnabel EnglundDiploMarshmelloSurf MesaTiesto'High Fashion' - Roddy Ricch featuring Mustard'Life Is Good' - Future featuring Drake'ROCKSTAR' - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch'Savage' (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce'The Box' - Roddy RicchDaBabyLil BabyMegan Thee StallionPop SmokeRoddy RicchJack HarlowMoneybagg YoPop SmokeRod WaveRoddy Ricch'B.S.' - Jhene Aiko featuring H.E.R.'Go Crazy' - Chris Brown & Young Thug'Heat' Chris Brown featuring Gunna'Playing Games' - Summer Walker'Slide' - H.E.R. featuring YGChris BrownH.E.R.Jhene AikoSnoh AalegraSummer WalkerChloe x HalleLonr.MahaliaSkip MarleySnoh Aalegra'Caramelo' - Ozuna'Dakiti' - Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez'Hawai' (Remix) - Maluma & The Weeknd'RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)' - Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin'Tusa' - KAROL G & Nicki MinajBad BunnyJ BalvinKAROL GMalumaOzunaChescaJay WheelerNatanael CanoNeto BernalRauw Alejandro'Palabra De Hombre' - El Fantasma'Se Me Olvido' - Christian Nodal'Solo Tu' - Calibre 50'Te Volveria A Elegir' - Calibre 50'Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo' - Lenin Ramirez featuring Grupo FirmeBanda Los SebastianesCalibre 50Christian NodalEdwin Luna y La Trakalosa de MonterreyGerardo OrtizAndrew WattDr LukeFrank DukesLouis BellMax MartinAli TamposiAmy AllenAshley GorleyDan NigroFinneas'Adore You' - Harry Styles'Before You Go' - Lewis Capaldi'Blinding Lights' - The Weeknd'cardigan' - Taylor Swift'Don't Start Now' - Dua Lipa'everything i wanted' - Billie Eilish'I Hope' - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth'If The World Was Ending' - JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels'Intentions' - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo'Life Is Good' - Future featuring Drake'Adore You' (Harry Styles) - Lizzo cover'Can't Take My Eyes Off You' (Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons) - Shawn Mendes cover'Fix You' (Coldplay) - Sam Smith cover'Heart Of Glass' (Blondie) - Miley Cyrus cover'Juice' (Lizzo) - Harry Styles cover#Agnation - Agnez Mo#Arianators - Ariana Grande#Beliebers - Justin Bieber#BLINK - BLACKPINK#BTSARMY - BTS#Harries - Harry Styles#Limelights - Why Don't We#Louies - Louis Tomlinson#MendesArmy - Shawn Mendes#NCTzens - NCT 127#Selenators - Selena Gomez#Swifties - Taylor Swift'Blinding Lights' - The Weeknd'Don't Start Now' - Dua Lipa'Dynamite' - BTS'Hawai' - Maluma'How You Like That' - BLACKPINK'Life Is Good' - Future featuring Drake'Rain On Me' - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande'WAP' - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion'Watermelon Sugar' - Harry Styles'Yummy' - Justin BieberDixie D'AmelioJaden HosslerLILHUDDYNessa BarrettOlivia RodrigoTate McRaeBTS - Son Sung Deuk'34+35' (Ariana Grande) - Scott & Brian Nicholson'Do It' (Chloe x Halle) - Kendra Bracy & Ashanti Ledon'Honey Boo' (CNCO & Natti Natasha) - Kyle Hanagami'Physical' (Dua Lipa) - Charm La'Donna'Rain On Me' (Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande) - Richy Jackson'Say So' (Doja Cat) - Cortland BrownWAP' (Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion) - JaQuel Knight'Bop' (DaBaby) - Coach Cherry & DaniLeigh'Blinding Lights' - The Weeknd'Lottery (Renegade)' - K CAMP'Savage' - Megan Thee Stallion'Savage Love' (Laxed-Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo'Say So' - Doja Cat'WAP' - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee StallionLast year's ceremony skipped a telecast due to the coronavirus pandemic, instead announcing winners via social media and on the radio. Billie Eilish took home the most awards with four, including for female artist, alt-rock album, alt-rock song, and alt-rock artist of the year.The iHeartRadio Music Awards will be live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on May 27 on FOX at 8 pm ET. The event will also broadcast on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide, and the iHeartRadio app. (ANI)