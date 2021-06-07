The Weeknd sweeps 2021 Juno Awards, here's the list of winners

At Sunday's ceremony, the Weeknd was presented with two more awards: artist of the year and album of the year for 'After Hours'.
Other winners include singer Shawn Mendes, who won the Juno Fan Choice award; Harry Styles, who took home the honour for international album of the year for 'Fine Line' and Justin Bieber, whose album 'Changes' won pop album of the year.
Here is the complete list of winners: Single of the Year
'Blinding Lights,' the WeekndArtist of the Year
The WeekndAlbum of the Year
'After Hours,' the WeekndJuno Fan Choice
Shawn MendesInternational Album of the Year
'Fine Line,' Harry StylesGroup of the Year
ArkellsBreakthrough Artist of the Year
JP SaxeBreakthrough Group of the Year
Crown LandsSongwriter of the Year
The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye), Belly (Ahmad Balshe), and Jason 'DaHeala' QuennevillePop Album of the Year
'Changes,' Justin BieberCountry Album of the Year
'The Lemonade Stand,' Tenille TownesAdult Alternative Album of the Year
'Sad Hunk,' BahamasAlternative Album of the Year
'Pray for It,' July TalkRock Album of the Year
'Ruthless,' JJ WildeCanadian Music Hall of Fame Inductee
Jann ArdenHumanitarian Award
The HipVocal Jazz Album of the Year
'With You,' Sammy JacksonJazz Album of the Year: Solo
'Elegant Traveler,' Jocelyn GouldJazz Album of the Year: Group
'The reMission,' Andy Milne and UnisonInstrumental Album of the Year
'Movements III,' Blitz//BerlinFrancophone Album of the Year
'Quand la nuit tombe,' Louis-Jean CormierChildren's Album of the Year
'Heart Parade,' Splash'N BootsClassical Album of the Year: Solo or Chamber
'Mosaique,' Ensemble Made in CanadaClassical Album of the Year: Large Ensemble
'Ginastera - Bernstein - Moussa: OEuvres pour violon et orchestre / Works for Violin and Orchestra Orchestre symphonique de Montreal,' conducted by Kent Nagano, feat. Andrew WanClassical Composition of the Year
'Violin Concerto 'Adrano,'' Samy MoussaRap Recording of the Year
'Elements Vol. 1,' TobiDance Recording of the Year
'Bubba,' KaytranadaContemporary R&B Recording of the Year
'After Hours,' The WeekndTraditional R&B Recording of the Year
'Solid,' Savannah ReReggae Recording of the Year
'I Pray,' TOME x Sean KingstonIndigenous Artist or Group of the Year
'North Star Calling,' Leela GildayContemporary Roots Album of the Year
'Bravado,' Rose CousinsTraditional Roots Album of the Year
'Bet on Love,' Pharis and Jason RomeroBlues Album of the Year
'Church House Blues,' Crystal ShawandaContemporary Christian/Gospel Album of the Year
'The Way,' Shawna CainWorld Music Album of the Year
'Espiral,' OkanJack Richardson Producer of the Year
WondaGurlRecording Engineer of the Year
Serban GheneaAlbum Artwork of the Year
Julien Hebert (Art Director), David Beauchemin (Designer), Florence Obrecht (Illustrator), Marc-Etienne Mongrain (Photographer) -- 'Notre-Dame-Des-Sept-Douleurs,' Klo PelgagMusic Video of the Year
'No One's in the Room,' Emma Higgins and Jessie ReyezElectronic Album of the Year
'Suddenly,' CaribouMetal/Hard Music Album of the Year
'Abyss,' Unleash the ArchersAdult Contemporary Album of the Year
'Such Pretty Forks in the Road,' Alanis MorissetteComedy Album of the Year
'Horse Power,' Jacob Samuel
The Juno Awards recognise the best musical achievements of Canadian artists each year, with most awards selected by the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.
The winners for nine of the categories, including album of the year and artist of the year, are determined by sales figures, though members of CARAS select the nominees.