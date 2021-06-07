The Weeknd sweeps 2021 Juno Awards, here's the list of winners

Washington [US], June 7 (ANI): The winners for the 2021 Juno Awards have been announced and The Weeknd won big at this year's ceremony, taking home five honours. As per Variety, during the opening night of the awards, 'Blinding Lights' won single of the year, 'After Hours' took home the award for contemporary R&B recording of the year and the Weeknd was awarded songwriter of the year, along with his co-writers Belly and Jason "DaHeala" Quenneville.

At Sunday's ceremony, the Weeknd was presented with two more awards: artist of the year and album of the year for 'After Hours'.Other winners include singer Shawn Mendes, who won the Juno Fan Choice award; Harry Styles, who took home the honour for international album of the year for 'Fine Line' and Justin Bieber, whose album 'Changes' won pop album of the year.Here is the complete list of winners:'Blinding Lights,' the WeekndThe Weeknd'After Hours,' the WeekndShawn Mendes'Fine Line,' Harry StylesArkellsJP SaxeCrown LandsThe Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye), Belly (Ahmad Balshe), and Jason 'DaHeala' Quenneville'Changes,' Justin Bieber'The Lemonade Stand,' Tenille Townes'Sad Hunk,' Bahamas'Pray for It,' July Talk'Ruthless,' JJ WildeJann ArdenThe Hip'With You,' Sammy Jackson'Elegant Traveler,' Jocelyn Gould'The reMission,' Andy Milne and Unison'Movements III,' Blitz//Berlin'Quand la nuit tombe,' Louis-Jean Cormier'Heart Parade,' Splash'N Boots'Mosaique,' Ensemble Made in Canada'Ginastera - Bernstein - Moussa: OEuvres pour violon et orchestre / Works for Violin and Orchestra Orchestre symphonique de Montreal,' conducted by Kent Nagano, feat. Andrew Wan'Violin Concerto 'Adrano,'' Samy Moussa'Elements Vol. 1,' Tobi'Bubba,' Kaytranada'After Hours,' The Weeknd'Solid,' Savannah Re'I Pray,' TOME x Sean Kingston'North Star Calling,' Leela Gilday'Bravado,' Rose Cousins'Bet on Love,' Pharis and Jason Romero'Church House Blues,' Crystal Shawanda'The Way,' Shawna Cain'Espiral,' OkanWondaGurlSerban GheneaJulien Hebert (Art Director), David Beauchemin (Designer), Florence Obrecht (Illustrator), Marc-Etienne Mongrain (Photographer) -- 'Notre-Dame-Des-Sept-Douleurs,' Klo Pelgag'No One's in the Room,' Emma Higgins and Jessie Reyez'Suddenly,' Caribou'Abyss,' Unleash the Archers'Such Pretty Forks in the Road,' Alanis Morissette'Horse Power,' Jacob SamuelThe Juno Awards recognise the best musical achievements of Canadian artists each year, with most awards selected by the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.The winners for nine of the categories, including album of the year and artist of the year, are determined by sales figures, though members of CARAS select the nominees. (ANI)