The World of 'Sarpatta' is a big hit!

Director Pa. Ranjith's next is the period sports action drama Sarpatta Parambarai. Touted to be an intense film based on the clash between the two clans Sarpatta and Idiyappa Parambarai in Madras, the film is set in the 80s backdrop.
In the making video, Ranjith has given us a glimpse of the hard work of his actors to get into the skin of their characters. The video also tells us that the team has participated in rehearsals and workshops before the real shoot.
Arya plays a boxer from Sarpatta Parambarai named Kabilan, John Kokken plays another boxer Vembuli, Kalaiyarasan plays Vetriselvan, Pasupathi plays Rangan Vaathiyar, and Dushara Vijayan as Mariyamma.
The trailer of the film will be out very soon! The making video is currently trending #2 on YouTube.
Here is the making video -