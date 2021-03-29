The World of 'Sarpatta' is a big hit!

Director Pa. Ranjith's next is the period sports action drama Sarpatta Parambarai. Touted to be an intense film based on the clash between the two clans Sarpatta and Idiyappa Parambarai in Madras, the film is set in the 80s backdrop.

In the making video, Ranjith has given us a glimpse of the hard work of his actors to get into the skin of their characters. The video also tells us that the team has participated in rehearsals and workshops before the real shoot.