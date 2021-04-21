Theaters shut down in Telangana, Ishq postponed

From tomorrow, all cinema halls will stop operating in Telangana. The exhibitors’ association has decided to exhibit films for a couple of weeks. Pawan Kalyan starrer ‘Vakeel Saab’ will be screened in select theaters for another couple of days as per the prior agreement.

In the wake of the growing number of corona cases in the state, people not are not showing interest to watch the films in theaters. All films have been postponed indefinitely. So, the exhibitors have taken a wise decision to shut the theaters until the pandemic situation gets controlled.