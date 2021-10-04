Theatres in Kerala to open from Oct 25

The wait in Kerala for permission to reopen cinema theatres is finally over. The state government has decided to reopen the cinema theatres from Oct 25 onwards.
The entry is restricted to 50% of the seating capacity.
The theatres in Kerala has been remaining closed for several months now. Though OTT has opened another avenue for movie releases, the line of pending Malayalam releases is pretty huge.
The much awaited Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham, directed by Priyadarshan with Mohanlal in the lead, may not release immediately.
Among the major releases that could hit the screens soon include Kurup, Thuramukham, Kanakam Kamini Kalaham, Bheeshma Parvam, Ellaam Shariyakum, Pada, Kunjeldho, Kuttavum Shikshayum, Kaaval, Keshu Ee Veedinte Naathan, Hrudayam and Eesho. There are many other smaller releases that could be reaching the theatres soon.