Theatres in Tamil Nadu closed: Producers to release films on OTT, exhibitors ask for relief measures!

After the Tamil Nadu Government's new order stated that the theaters in Tamil Nadu will not be allowed to operate till further notice, producers are now planning to release their films on OTT.
We hear that Vijay Sethupathi's Tughlaq Durbar and Maamanithan, Nayanthara's Netrikann, Trisha's Raangi, Sivakarthikeyan's Doctor, and a few more films are in talks for a direct OTT release with Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney + Hotstar.
It's well known that Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram is already scheduled to directly premiere on Netflix.
Now, as the theaters are closed, the Tamil Nadu Theater Owners and Multiplex Association want the Tamil Nadu Government to provide relief measures including a waive off on electricity bills during the shutdown and remove the 8% Local Body Entertainment Tax above the existing GST once theaters get reopened.