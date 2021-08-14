Theatres to remain closed in Kerala

As Kerala has been witnessing a surge in Covid 19 numbers, cinema theatres in the state remain closed.
The Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) had requested the state government for reopening of theatres as the movie industry is facing a big crisis. There have been demands for including theatre employees in the priority list for Covid 19 vaccination and to announce a financial package to help the theatres.
However there are reports that the government is not considering the reopening of theatres right now and the state minister has hinted that theatres could remain closed until December.
With several projects waiting for release and many more at various stages of completion, Mollywood continues to go through uncertain times.