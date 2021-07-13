'Theerame' song from Malik released

The video of the song Theerame from Malik has been released. Malik, directed by Mahesh Narayanan with Fahadh Faasil in the title role, will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 15.
Theerame has music by Sushin Shyam. Sooraj Santhosh and K S Chitra are the singers. Anwar Ali has written the lyrics.
The video features the newly married Sulaiman and Roselin, the characters played by Fahadh and Nimisha Sajayan respectively. They get married in the presence of their friends at a coastal village.
Here is the video:
Joju George, Vinay Fort, Dileesh Pothan, Maala Parvathi and Dinesh Prabhakar include the cast.