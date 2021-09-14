Theft at Soori's family wedding!

Recently, the wedding of Soori's niece was held in Madurai. Many film stars and celebrities attended the wedding but what shocked everyone is that ten sovereign gold was stolen from the groom's room in the wedding hall. Despite this shocking incident, the families of the groom and bride decided to proceed with the wedding.

Later, a police complaint was filed and the cops are investigating the shocking robbery that took place in the wedding hall. Cops are checking the CCTV footage to find the culprit, read the reports from Madurai.

On the work front, Soori plays the lead in Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai. Along with Soori, Vijay Sethupathi also plays an important role in the film. Soori is also playing his usual comic roles in several biggies.