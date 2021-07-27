Theme song 'Dosti' from 'RRR' to release in August

Composed by MM Keeravaani, 'Dosti' is sung by five singers -- Amit Trivedi, Anirudh Ravichander, Vijay Yesudas, Hema Chandra and Yazin Nazir.The above-mentioned singers have sung the theme track in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.Also, the music rights of the film have been acquired by T-Series and Lahari Music.For the unversed, 'RRR', which features Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, is set against the backdrop of the independence era.Unveiling a few details about the song, Alia took to her Instagram Story and shared a poster of the song."A peek into the musical world of RRR," she captioned the post.'RRR' is scheduled to release on the occasion of Dussehra on October 13, 2021. (ANI)