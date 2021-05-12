Thenandal Muralidharan hospitalized, condition stable and normal!

Famous Tamil film producer Thenandal Muralidharan who produced Thalapathy Vijay's Mersal and many other biggies in Tamil cinema was admitted to a hospital in Chennai after he felt discomfort in the chest. Later, doctors found that he had a mild attack. Muralidharan is the son of the legendary producer and director Ramanarayanan.

Hospital sources say that angioplasty was done and he is stable now. Very soon, the producer will be discharged, says a source close to the producer.

Muralidharan is the President of the Tamil Film Producers Council. He has recently announced a VFX-based film titled Kapi with director Gokulraj Baskar.

Muralidharan is also in talks with Vijay to reunite with him after their last hit Mersal. We at Sify.com wishing the producer a speedy recovery.



