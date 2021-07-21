  1. Sify.com
  'There's no place like India': Milind Soman shares glimpse of Ladakh in latest post

'There's no place like India': Milind Soman shares glimpse of Ladakh in latest post

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, Jul 21st, 2021, 11:15:07hrs
Milind Soman (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Actor-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman treated his fans with a throwback video of him running against the beautiful backdrop of Ladakh hills.

"Missing the high hills of Ladakh. There is no place like India," he captioned the Instagram video.

After seeing the clip, fans praised Milind for maintaining his fit body through running.
"Inspiring. Never seen a person who loves to run like you," a user commented.
"You inspire me to take fitness seriously in life," another one wrote.
Last month, Milind was even managed to achieve his first 10,000 km run after recovering from novel coronavirus. (ANI)

