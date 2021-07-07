'Thespian' Dilip Kumar laid to rest with full state honours

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, popularly known as Tragedy King, was laid to rest with state honours on Wednesday evening.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan and director-producer Subhash Ghai were present at the funeral to pay their last respects to Dilip Kumar, who passed away today after prolonged health complications.
Also, earlier in the afternoon, several Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar, arrived at Dilip Kumar's residence to offer their condolences to late actor's family members, especially his wife Saira Banu.
Dilip Kumar, who created magic on the Indian silver screen with movies such as 'Andaz', 'Devdas' and 'Mughal-e-Azam', died at the age of 98. (ANI)