Thiagarajan Kumararaja's next is a period film?

Thiagarajan Kumararaja has only made two films in Tamil cinema but he already enjoys a cult fan following.

His debut film Aaranya Kaandam won him the National Award and many leading actors were more than ready to work with him for a reduced remuneration. As a result, his sophomore film Super Deluxe had a long list of actors including Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha, Fahadh Faasil, Ramya Krishnan, and Mysskin.