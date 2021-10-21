Thinkalazhcha Nischayam to release on Sony LIV

Thinkalazhcha Nischayam was chosen as the second best film at the recently announced 51st Kerala State film awards. Senna Hegde won the award for the best story.

The official trailer of the movie was released recently.

Thinkalazhcha Nischayam, directed by Senna Hegde, will start streaming soon on Sony LIV.

Thinkalazhcha Nischayam is set in Kanhangad where the arrangements of a wedding is going on. Anagha Narayanan, Aiswarya Suresh, Ajisha Prabhakaran, Anuroop P, Arjun Ashokan, Arpith P R, Manoj K U, Ranji, Sajin, Sunil and Unnimaya include the cast.

The production banner is Pushkar Films.

Here is the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5-ZqJqFhFvo

