'Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam' to stream from Oct 29

The much-awaited Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam, which won the Kerala State film awards for the second-best film and best story, will start streaming on Sony LIV from Oct 29 onwards.
The movie had received much appreciation at the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala, from the audience and also from the critics.
The movie is set in a house in Kanhangad where an engagement ceremony takes place and the entire story is happening within a span of two days.
Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah is the producer.
Senna Hegde has earlier directed a Kannada movie titled Katheyondu Shuruvagide and a documentary titled 0-41*.