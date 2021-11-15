'Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam' director announces his next, with Kunchacko Boban

Kunchacko Boban will play the lead in director Senna Hegde’s next, which has been titled Padmini.
The script is by Deepu Pradeep, who wrote Kunjiramayanam.
“Super excited to be joining hands with these talents. Senna Hegde, Deepu, Jakes, Sreeraj and Little Big Films. No words to describe my joy in and as Padmini, “ wrote Kunchacko Boban.
Senna Hegde is the director of the well-appreciated Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam, which was released on OTT recently.
Suvin K Varkey and Prasobh Krishna are the producers of Padmini. Sreeraj Raveendran is the cinematographer. Jakes Bejoy is the music director.