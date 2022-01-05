Third Covid wave starts in Delhi, 10K cases expected

"The Covid cases can jump to close 10,000 today with the infection rate nearing 10 per cent by today evening in Delhi", said Minister Jain in a press briefing on Wednesday morning. With the rising Covid cases on daily basis, it is obvious now that the third Covid wave has started in Delhi, he added.

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that the third Covid wave has started in the national capital and around 10,000 cases are expected by evening.

Delhi on Tuesday had reported 5,481 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise after May 16 when the tally was also 6,456.

The Health Minister said that as a precautionary measure, we have directed private hospitals to reserve 40 per cent beds for Covid patients. However, only 2 per cent beds are occupied in the government hospital so far.

In a circular issued by the Directorate General of Health Services on Tuesday, Delhi Government said that the transmissibility of the variant is very high and the number of Omicron positive cases in the community are rising exponentially. "Therefore, the keepers of all private hospitals, nursing homes having total bed capacity of 50 beds or more are directed to reserve at least 40 per cent of their total bed capacity, 40 per cent of Ward Bed capacity and 40 per cent of ICU bed capacity for COVID patients", added the circular.

Talking about CM Kejriwal who tested positive for Covid on Tuesday, he said that the CM is fine and is in isolation. "We have prepared a war room from where one can get all information about the beds in the hospital, oxygen availability and all other details," he added.

