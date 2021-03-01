Thirike releases on OTT

George Kora and Sam Xavier are the directors of Thirike, which is having its world premiere on Feb 26, exclusively on the OTT platform, ‘Neestream’.
Thirike is about the bond between two brothers, one of whom is having Down syndrome.
George Kora has done a brief role in Premam and has co-written Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela.
Gopi is playing Ismu in Thirike, while George is playing Thoma.
Abraham Joseph and Deepak Dilip Pawar are the producers of Thirike. George Kora is the writer. Lal Krishna is the editor. Cherin Paul is the cinematographer. Ankit Menon is the music director.
