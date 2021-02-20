'Thiruttu Payale' Malavika met with an accident!

Malavika, the popular star in the 90s has met with an accident. "I met with an accident cycling and have broken my finger. I’m a warrior soldier! Will be back with a bang", wrote Malavika on her Instagram page.

The original name of Malavika is Shweta and hence, she is using it on her official Instagram page, Malavika is known for her films like Ajith's Unnai Thedi, Kamal's Vassol Raja MBBS, Sarathkumar's Ayya and her glamorous role in Thiruttu Payale was quite popular upon the release. Another song that made her super popular is the Gaana track Vaazha Meenuku from Mysskin's Chithiram Pesuthadi.