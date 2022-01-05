‘This is certainly not me,’ Vineeth Sreenivasan’s post is a hit

The character posters of director Amal Neerad’s forthcoming movie Bheeshma Parvam has been coming out regularly. The movie has Mammootty playing the hero.
Now, one of the recently released posters of the movie was that of the character played by actor Shebin Benson. Interestingly, in the picture Shebin looks exactly like Vineeth Sreenivasan.
Vineeth posted the picture with a note, “This is not me but it’s Shebin Benson,” which has become a hit on the social media. Vineeth also wished Amal all the best for Bheeshma Parvam.
This month will see the release of Vineeth’s Hridayam, which has Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darsana Rajendran in the lead.