This is how Sukhmani Sadana plans to celebrate Diwali

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actress Sukhmani Sadana, who is known for her performances in 'Sacred Games', 'Manmarziyaan' and 'Tandav', is all set to celebrate Diwali with her family after having a packed schedule.

Sukhmani said: "To me, Diwali is an occasion to be with your family. Like every year, I will be in Amritsar and celebrate the festival with my parents and grandmother. For the past few months, I have been travelling a lot for my work, and I really wished to somehow make it home for Diwali and thankfully I have."