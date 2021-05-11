“This is not a cover version but a jam session,” clarifies singer Arya Dhayal

On May 5 Malayalam singer Arya Dhayal posted a live jamming video of herself singing Adiye Kolluthey…, originally composed by Harris Jayaraj for the 2008 Tamil blockbuster Vaaranam Aayiram.

The original song was sung by Shruti Haasan, Benny Dayal and Krish.

Though Arya’s version of the song, performed along with Sajan Kamal, received a good response initially, dislikes started pouring in after a while. Now the song has 15k likes and 53k dislikes. The social media has been flooded with trolls about the video.