'This Is Us' to end after season 6 on NBC

Washington [US], May 13 (ANI): American romantic drama 'This Is Us' for which fans who were rejoicing with the news of Season 6 renewal, may have a reason to bewail as the series will officially end its run on NBC after Season 6, Variety has reported.



The fifth season of the series is currently airing on the streamer and according to Variety, the production is set to begin the shooting of season six this summer as a debut during the 2021-2022 broadcast season.

The news of the renewal of season six broke back in 2019 while the third season of the family drama was streaming. The creative team behind the show has previously said on multiple occasions that they planned to wrap the show up with its sixth outing, as per Variety.

However, NBC and 20th Television (the producers) declined to comment on the same.

The drama is a heartwarming and emotional story about a unique set of triplets, their struggles and their wonderful parents.

Filmed in the city of sunshine- Los Angeles, 'This Is Us' stars an ensemble cast featuring Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, Ron Cephas Jones, Jon Huertas, Alexandra Breckenridge, Niles Fitch, Logan Shroyer, Hannah Zeile, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates, Lonnie Chavis, Eris Baker and Faithe Herman.

The soft romantic drama has received widespread critical acclaim from critics and has been a smash hit for NBC right from its first season.

Dan Fogelman created the series and serves as executive producer along Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak, Jess Rosenthal, and Steve Beers. Aptaker and Berger serve as co-showrunners. 20th Television production company owned by Walt Disney Television has produced the show. (ANI)

